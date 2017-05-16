× Multiple homes burglarized in Sterling Sunday evening

STERLING, Illinois — Police here are investigating a rash of residential burglaries that happened on the city’s north side the evening of Sunday, May 14.

According to police, three homes were burglarized and there was an attempt to break into a fourth between the hours of 11 p.m. on Sunday and the early morning hours of Monday morning.

In all three burglaries, a suspect or suspects entered the home through unlocked doors or windows and were able to leave with small items of value.

Anyone with information regarding the burglaries is asked to contact Sterling Police at (815) 632-6640 or Whiteside County Crimestoppers at (815) 625-7867.