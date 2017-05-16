× Motorcyclist Airlifted to Iowa City after Hit and Run Accident

DAVENPORT- A motorcyclist and their passenger are injured after colliding with a car.

Davenport Police Officers say it happened just after 10 p.m. Monday, May 15, at the intersection of 32nd and Harrison, near Duck Creek Park, west of Brady Street Stadium.

Officers say a vehicle didn’t stop at a stop sign and cut in front of a motorcycle that was trying to cross Harrison Street. The vehicle then drove away. The driver and the passenger of the motorcycle were taken to a local hospital, and the driver was later airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospital.

Police say the vehicle is a 2015 Red Dodge Charger with damage to the passenger side rear area. If you have any information, you’re asked to call Davenport Police at 563-326-6125 or send a tip via the mobile app called “CityConnect Davenport, IA.”