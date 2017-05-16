How to make your own salad dressings

May is National Salad Month and Fareway Dietitian, Caitlyn Ferin, will show you some salad tips and tricks including two homemade salad dressings.
Basic Vinaigrette
This simple oil & vinegar salad dressing, which is also called a basic vinaigrette or basic French dressing, can be mixed up in a flash. It uses the standard 3:1 vinaigrette ratio, meaning 3 parts oil to 1 part vinegar.
- 3/4 cup salad oil
- 1/4 cup white wine vinegar
- 1 dash kosher salt
- 1 dash ground white pepper
Mix all ingredients and store in the refrigerator.
Creamy Herb Salad Dressing
- 1 Tbsp lemon juice
- 1 tsp dried parsley
- 1 tsp dried dillweed
- 1 dash garlic salt
- 1/2 cup plain yogurt
In a medium bowl, combine all ingredients. Place in container with a lid. Refrigerate, preferably overnight.