Georgian pleads guilty in Muscatine Walmart robbery and stabbing

MUSCATINE, Iowa — A Georgia man accused of stabbing a victim during the course of a robbery at the Muscatine Walmart in March pleaded guilty in Muscatine County District Court on Tuesday, May 16.

Sonny R. Boyce, 22, of Carrollton, Georgia admitted to injuring a victim with a knife while he was struggling to steal the victim’s wallet on March 2, 2017. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. and was reported by a Walmart employee.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was treated and released.

According to court records, Boyce pleaded guilty to 1st degree theft and willful injury. He remains in the Muscatine County Jail pending a June 30 sentencing hearing.