Driver issued $560 ticket for surpassing 140 mph on Interstate 80

STOCKTON — The Iowa State Patrol is warning drivers not to take advantage of a dark open road after clocking a vehicle going 144 miles per hour earlier this month.

A trooper caught the vehicle, an Audi A6, speeding excessively on I-80 in eastern Iowa. It happened around 3 a.m. one morning during the first week of May.

The driver pulled over and the ISP says the trooper had a cordial conversation with the driver, before a $560 ticket was issued. Officials did not release the driver’s name or what state the car’s license plates were registered in.

An ISP spokesman says in cases of excessive speed it is up to the trooper’s discretion on whether an arrest is made instead of issuing a ticket.