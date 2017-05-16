As big storms take the bypass, the heat surges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get ready for some extreme temperatures again. In fact, there's a good chance we could get near 90 degrees again today. There will be a fair amount of humidity as well so take it easy if you're working outside.

Emergency Rooms see more patients in the first few spikes of hot temperatures in the year versus the latter months of the Summer. So take plenty of breaks and drink plenty of water. Be sure to check on the elderly as well!

Skies will be mostly sunny today with only an isolated storm possible late tonight.

Showers and storms are likely for at least an hour or two of our Wednesday. Temperatures should top out in the 80-85 degree range.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen