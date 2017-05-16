× 12-year-old hit by car in Davenport

DAVENPORT — A 12-year-old girl was hit by a car and taken to the hospital for possible life-threatening injuries.

The girl was hit by a vehicle that was traveling westward on East Kimberly Road, according to a statement from the Davenport Police Department. It happened near the intersection of Bridge Avenue on Monday, May 15th around 6:30 p.m.

Police said the girl sustained “possible life-threatening injuries” and was taken to the hospital.