× ZZ Top to perform at Adler this autumn

DAVENPORT — Legendary Texas-based rockers ZZ Top will perform at the Adler Theatre on Sept. 19.

The band, who were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004, still tour with all their original members after nearly 40 years.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 19. Ticket prices range from $59.50 to $99.50 and can be purchased at the Adler box office or via Ticketmaster.