Strong storms could take a swipe late today

Get ready for more heat and humidity today. We will see highs back into the middle 80s with a southerly wind 10-20 mph.

That increasing level of warmth and humidity will be enough to keep storms going across northern Iowa into the early afternoon. There’s a chance of a few strong storms, but these will be limited to areas along the US-20 corridor from Waterloo to Galena between 2-5pm. Damaging wind will be possible with these storms, as well as an isolated tornado.

I really wouldn't be surprised if a weather watch is issued for areas along and north of I-80 late this afternoon. And while the models keep these storms up along US-20, there's a chance they could track a little further south. Storms riding along a thermal gradient tend to move toward higher instability levels and we could see these turn a little more right.

For the most part, these are expected to remain north of the metro area.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen