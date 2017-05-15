SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH IN EFFECT: CLICK HERE

Rucker’s quick thinking gives North Scott huge MAC win

Karli Rucker and the Lancers wanted no part of penalty kicks.  In the 98th minute the Lancer senior moved quickly after getting fouled and scored the game winning goal.  The quick thinking caught everyone off guard and gave North Scott a huge MAC win.