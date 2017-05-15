SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH IN EFFECT: CLICK HERE

Rockridge’s Garrett overcomes medical obstacle with help of family

Posted 11:10 pm, May 15, 2017, by

Rockridge's Kadey and Kelsey Garrett have played softball together for their entire lifes.  But playing together at Rockridge wasn't always a sure thing.  Kadey overcame a serious medical condition in junior high to help Rockets become 1 of the best teams in Illinois.