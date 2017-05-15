Patrons at The Cooler bar holds fundraiser for four victims shot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK FALLS-- Longtime patrons at The Cooler bar in the city's downtown area held a fundraiser for the four victims shot at the same bar one month ago Saturday, May 14.

Many of the people at the fundraiser were at the bar the night of the shooting.

" I'm thankful you know, I couldn't ask for better people. People come and they go but there's a few that you know saved my life," says victim Trent Shepard, who was shot in the hand and neck.

Police arrested 32-year-old Seth Wallace almost 1,000 miles away in Dillon County in South Carolina in relation to the shooting. Right now he is being held at the Dillon County Detention Center waiting extradition to Illinois.

"People want to come show support and show that they still love the place.... They're not going to let that guy beat the vibe, so we pretty much won over the guy," says victim Mason Preston.

The money raised during the fundraiser was split between the four victims.