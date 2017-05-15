News 8’s Angie Sharp Bikes During GMQC For National Cycling Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE - I didn't fall... and that was the goal. However, the real goal of National Cycling Day is to promote all the reasons why you should dust off your bike and ride it around town.

This is the first ever National Cycling Day in the United States. From now on, it will fall on the third Monday of May - which is the beginning of Bike to Work Week during National Bike Month, as well as American Stroke Month. If you click the link above, you'll hear from Karen Dahlstrom - a Volunteer with the American Heart Association - and learn why cycling is a great way to be heart-healthy and cut your risk of developing heart disease and stroke.

We also interviewed the President of the QC Bicycling Club, Jim Hudson. He talked about the one thing he wants everyone to know when it comes to bike safety, as well as some of the special events taking place during Bike to Work Week:

Also, keep in mind that you can win some prizes today! If you take a picture of yourself riding your bike, post it to social media with the #CycleNation to enter to win.