LeClaire man sentenced for choking his pregnant girlfriend

MUSCATINE, Iowa — A LeClaire man was sentenced to five years in prison for domestic abuse and two years for theft in Muscatine County District Court on Friday, May 12.

According to court records, Brandon Wilkerson, 18, was sentenced after pleading guilty to domestic abuse assault and theft.

Police arrested Wilkerson early in the morning of January 14 in the 1300 block of Cedar Street in Muscatine. Police responded to a domestic assault call and an initial investigation revealed that Wilkerson began strangling his pregnant girlfriend during an argument.

Theft charges were added after police learned he had taken a motorcycle from a nearby residence.

In addition to the concurrent prison sentences, the court initiated a no-contact order prohibiting Wilkerson from contacting the victim.