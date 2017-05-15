‘Last Week Tonight’ host John Oliver seems upset with News 8’s Jonathan Ketz

MOLINE — One week after Good Morning Quad Cities mentioned comedian John Oliver’s show, “Last Week Tonight,” John Oliver had something to say about it.

On May 8th News 8’s Jon Ketz and Angie Sharp were reporting on the show’s satirical website “gofccyourself.com.”

But somehow during the clip, which appeared on “Last Week Tonight” on Sunday, May 14th, John Oliver became offended by Jon Ketz’s delivery.

Aaand the fact that even though Jon and Angie were talking about John Oliver, Steven Colbert popped up in the TV monitor behind them.

