× Keeping an eye on some storms to the north

Warm front just north of the Quad Cities will be the focus for showers and thunderstorms heading into the evening hours. These storms will become severe with large hail and damaging wind as it rides along this same boundary from west to east. Right now, towns along and north of Highway 20 will have the best chance. As you travel farther south, skies will remain stable as there seems to be plenty warm air aloft. This mean that there’s isn’t much cold air aloft to grow any storm clouds. I’ll keep an eye to the skies none the less.

Skies will quiet down for the rest of the night but it remain warm and humid as overnight lows only dip around the mid 60s.

Promising another warm and semi-sticky day Tuesday with highs well into the 80s again. Skies will remain calm until a system pulls in from the west by Wednesday resulting in some showers and thunderstorms later that day.

The summer like warmth will take a break as more shower and thunderstorm chances aid in cooling temperatures around the 70 degree mark heading into the upcoming weekend.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

