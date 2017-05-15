× Illinois State Fair looking for karaoke kings and queens

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois — Do you live in Illinois, sing in the shower or in your car and feel like the world needs to hear your awesomeness?

You might have what it takes to participate in the Illinois State Fair’s karaoke contest. This summer, staff from the state fair will be hitting up county fairs across the state, looking for talent to take to the State Fair Grandstand Stage in Springfield.

Locally, the Henry County State Fair is the closest qualifying contest. The karaoke contest there will be held on Thursday, June 22 at 7 p.m. in Cambridge. The top two winners from that competition will move on to Springfield, where they can compete for the chance to be the opening act on the Grandstand stage. Last year, T.J. Burgdorf and Emmalee Hilburn were the two who moved on.

An online register form for the karaoke contest can be found here.