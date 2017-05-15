× Illinois Powerball jackpot continues to grow

CHICAGO, Illinois — The Powerball jackpot stands at $204 million for the drawing this Wednesday, May 17.

The jackpot has been growing since the initial drawing on April 1.

The winning numbers from the last drawing on Saturday, May 13, were 17-20-32-63-68. The Powerball number was 19.

While there was no jackpot winner in Saturday night’s drawing, Illinois players won more than 25,000 prizes, ranging from $4 to $50,000.

Illinois residents, 18 and older, can purchase Powerball tickets by using the Illinois Lottery’s mobile app or they may purchase them online at illinoislottery.com and at nearly 8,000 retailers statewide.

Drawings are held at 9:59PM (CT) every Wednesday and Saturday.