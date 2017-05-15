Honesty Company recalls wipes over possible mold

The Honest Company is voluntarily recalling packages of wipes due to concerns over the possible presence of mold.

The following lots are being recalled:

10 count packages, UPC 0817810011276, 0816645024079, 0817810011276

72 count packages, UPC 0817810011863, 7000000011863, 0816645023584, 0816645023591

288 count packages, UPC 0817810014680

576 count packages, UPC 0817810028540

Some of these wipes may also be included in Honest Diaper Cakes, Baby Basics Gift Set, and Baby Arrival Gift Set.

The impacted products will have a spotted discoloration but are not believed to cause any adverse health effects.

There are no other Honest Company products affected by the recall.

Buyers may return their affected product to the point of purchase for a full return.