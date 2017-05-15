× GOP rips Pritzker for getting $230K property tax reduction

CHICAGO (AP) — Democratic candidate for governor J.B. Pritzker has received a nearly $230,000 reduction in property taxes for a Chicago mansion the billionaire bought next to his multimillion-dollar home.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports let the home fall into disrepair then appealed his property tax assessment, saying the home is “uninhabitable.” The Cook County assessor slashed the home’s value from $6.25 million to about $1.1 million, reducing his taxes 83 percent.

The Illinois Republican Party is criticizing Pritzker, saying the move took money away from Chicago Public Schools and social services.

Pritzker says he did nothing wrong and some 50,000 Cook County property owners seek similar reductions annually.

His campaign says GOP Gov. Bruce Rauner also appealed the assessment of his Chicago condo. But it was Rauner’s condo association that appealed.