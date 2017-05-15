Community remembers Bettendorf couple who died in plane crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF - Dianne and Domenic Giammetta were known to many in the Quad Cities area as caring people.

"They were wonderful people, always loving," said Dr. Shashinath Chandrahasegowda, neighbor.

Dr. Shashi rememberd his next doors neighbors as bringing happiness to anyone they met.

"They're really very, very humble and nice and just really sad to see them going this way," said Dr. Shashi.

Dianee and Domenic, also known as Don, Giammetta died when their plane crashed Friday near Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

Dianne was an OB/GYN with Unity Point, remembered for 'her dedication to her patients' and improving 'the health of women and families throughout the greater Quad Cities community.'

Here is the full statement from Rick Seidler, the President/CEO of UnityPoint:

"Dr. Dianne Giammetta was a respected and valued member of our UnityPoint Health - Trinity family. Dr. Giammetta's dedication to her patients and their exceptional care improved the health of women and families throughout the greater Quad Cities community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Giammetta family during this difficult time."

Don, owned Fred's Towing and is remembered by his work family for having 'a heart of gold and would give the shirt off his back to those in need.'

Here is the full statement for Fred's Towing Inc.

"Don was the Owner of Fred's Towing. He started it in 1971 with one truck and built it to what it is today with his hard work, ethic and determination. Don had over 46 years in the business himself, and his son Mike will now take over and continue to run the business the way his father did. Mike worked along side with Don probably since he could walk. Don was an amazing man and will be sorely missed by all of us here. He had a heart of gold and would give the shirt off his back to those in need. Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers."

"We miss them a lot it's too sad and we pray for their soul to rest in peace, we pray for their family," said Dr. Shashi.

The couple touched so many lives through their work in the Quad Cities and they'll never be forgotten by many who loved them.