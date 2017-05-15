Community remembers Bettendorf couple who died in plane crash

BETTENDORF - Dianne and Domenic Giammetta were known to many in the Quad Cities area as caring people.
"They were wonderful people, always loving," said Dr. Shashinath Chandrahasegowda, neighbor.
Dr. Shashi rememberd his next doors neighbors as bringing happiness to anyone they met.
"They're really very, very humble and nice and just really sad to see them going this way," said Dr. Shashi.
Dianee and Domenic, also known as Don, Giammetta died when their plane crashed Friday near Hopkinsville, Kentucky.
Dianne was an OB/GYN with Unity Point, remembered for 'her dedication to her patients' and improving 'the health of women and families throughout the greater Quad Cities community.'
Here is the full statement from Rick Seidler, the President/CEO of UnityPoint:
"Dr. Dianne Giammetta was a respected and valued member of our UnityPoint Health - Trinity family. Dr. Giammetta's dedication to her patients and their exceptional care improved the health of women and families throughout the greater Quad Cities community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Giammetta family during this difficult time."
Don, owned Fred's Towing and is remembered by his work family for having 'a heart of gold and would give the shirt off his back to those in need.'
Here is the full statement for Fred's Towing Inc.