Chicago security guard sucker punched by man she just helped

CHICAGO — A River North security guard was punched in the face early Sunday morning by a man she was trying to help.

The security guard was on duty at a residential building on Franklin Street.

As a precaution, the people who live in the building installed two HD security cameras and they captured everything.

A little before 2 a.m., the video shows a walking down the street and eventually sitting down outside Zoa Stigler’s building. Stigler, who has been working security at the building for about two months, walks outside to check on the guy.

She says she asked him if he needed help, and after a few more minutes, she decides to call 9-1-1. Police do drive by but that’s all they do.

A few more minutes pass and a girl who is with the man shows up. Soon he starts vomiting. Stigler went to get a bucket to clean it up and when she comes back she tells the man and his three friends to move. Then, the man throws the water at Stigler and punches her in the face.

The video also shows that the three people with him did nothing to help Stigler. You can tell they saw the punch because of their reactions on their faces.The guy who attacked her walks away and soon the three others are gone as well.

Stigler says she is doing OK, but the guy broke a bone in her nose and under her eye that may require surgery.

Police do have a copy of the footage. So far, no one is in custody.

A GoFundMe page has been started to help pay for Stigler’s medical bills. You can check it out here.