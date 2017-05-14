× UnityPoint President remembers Bettendorf doctor killed in plane crash

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois— Many people in the Quad Cities are mourning the death of a Bettendorf couple who died after their plane crashed Friday morning, May 12th.

Don and Dr. Dianne Giammetta both died in the crash near Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Authorities say Don was the pilot. Dianne was an OB/GYN doctor with UnityPoint Health.

Today, the President of UnityPoint Health Trinity released a statement, calling Dr. Giammetta a “respected and valued member” of their family who “improved the health of women and families throughout the greater Quad Cities community.” Dr. Giammetta was 55 years old. Her husband, Don, was 69.

Here is the full statement from Rick Seidler, the President/CEO of UnityPoint:

“Dr. Dianne Giammetta was a respected and valued member of our UnityPoint Health – Trinity family. Dr. Giammetta’s dedication to her patients and their exceptional care improved the health of women and families throughout the greater Quad Cities community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Giammetta family during this difficult time.”