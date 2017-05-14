× Three men shot in Davenport, one in serious condition

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Three men were injured in an overnight shooting in Davenport.

Davenport police were called to the area of 800 West 2nd Street around 1 a.m. on Sunday, May 14, for a disturbance with shots fired.

Officers found three men with gunshot wounds. A 35-year-old man and a 27-year-old man, both from Davenport, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A 39-year-old man, also of Davenport, was taken to the hospital in Iowa City with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are still working to determine the cause of the dispute.

Officers located bullet casings, and police say there was also damage to a vehicle and business in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Davenport Police at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip through the “City Connect Davenport, IA” app.