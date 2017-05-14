× The summer warmth will come with a few storms Monday

What a fantastic weekend we had! Sunday night will remain pretty quiet with some more cloud cover. With our southerly wind in place, lows will only be around 60.

Thicker clouds will roll in Monday, but there’s still going to be some sunshine in the mix. The summer warmth will continue with highs back in the 80s. While the afternoon will be dry, a couple of showers and storms will be popping up Monday evening, mainly along and north of Highway 30. The severe weather risk is low, but a few storms may be a bit strong.

The dry weather returns on Tuesday with a big warm-up into the upper 80s!

More showers and storms will arrive on Wednesday which will keep our temperatures down in the upper 70s.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham