The Score Sunday features the Assumption girls soccer team. The Lady Knights are currently ranked #1 in class 1A. Matt Randazzo sits down with Andrew lehman and Decker ploehn to talk about the 1st Tee Program of the Quad Cities. The FCA story of the week features Geneseo track standout Erika Furbeck.
The Score Sunday – Assumption Soccer, 1st Tee Program, FCA -Erika Furbeck
-
The Score Sunday – Bettendorf Soccer, NASCAR, FCA
-
The Score Sunday – Assumption GBB, Annawan GBB, FCA – Elijah Stewart
-
The Score Sunday – North Scott GBB, Augustana MBB, Iowa MBB, FCA St Ambrose Bowlers
-
The Score Sunday – Ivy Envy, Clinton Lumberkings, QC River Bandits, FCA
-
The Score Sunday – Augie BB, H.S. All-Star preview, Illinois BB, FCA
-
-
The Score Sunday – Annawan GBB, North Scott GBB, NASCAR, FCA
-
The Score Sunday – Pleasant Valley GBB, Jordan Delp, FCA – Owen Landwehr
-
The Score Sunday – Rock Island SB, Hawkeye Football, FCA
-
Assumption shuts out Quincy in soccer
-
FCA – Ben Pennington
-
-
No Timeline Yet for Assumption, SAU Football Stadium
-
Score Sunday- Mallards season review & playoffs breakdown w/ Bobby Metcalf
-
Assumption soccer bests Alleman