The Score Sunday – Assumption Soccer, 1st Tee Program, FCA -Erika Furbeck

The Score Sunday features the Assumption girls soccer team.  The Lady Knights are currently ranked #1 in class 1A. Matt Randazzo sits down with Andrew lehman and Decker ploehn to talk about the 1st Tee Program of the Quad Cities.  The FCA story of the week features Geneseo track standout Erika Furbeck.