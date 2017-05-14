After 5 season as football coach in Central DeWitt, Mike Miller will step aside. Miller has accepted a principal job at a grade school in the district. During his tenure he had a record of 19-30, taking the Sabers to the playoffs twice.
Mike Miller stepping down as football coach at Central DeWitt
