Galesburg would fall to Quincy in the first game of their double header. the Silver Streaks would then get some great pitching in game 2. Galesburg would no-hit the Blue Devils to win the game and earn a share of the conference title with Alleman.
Galesburg splits with Quincy to earn share of WB6 Championship
