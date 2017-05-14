Flood warning in effect– click here

Galesburg splits with Quincy to earn share of WB6 Championship

Posted 3:43 pm, May 14, 2017, by , Updated at 03:44PM, May 14, 2017

Galesburg would fall to Quincy in the first game of their double header.  the Silver Streaks would then get some great pitching in game 2.  Galesburg would no-hit the Blue Devils to win the game and earn a share of the conference title with Alleman.