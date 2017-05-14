× Fair attracts variety of artists from all over the QC area

Davenport– Artists of all kind took over downtown Davenport this weekend May 14th.

The Beaux Arts Fair premiered right in front of the Figge Arts Museum.

The twice-a-year event features handmade crafts and food, live entertainment, and an art project area for the kids.

This year about 200 artists had their work on display and up for sale

They say it’s a great way for people to see different types of artwork.

“Whether your interested in buying art it’s sort of like a gallery tour ten square feet at a time,” says painter Stephen Steininger.

Jewerly artist Nancy Krahn says she’s been selling her work on and off at the fair for more than 30 years.

“It’s a wonderful festival and the people in Iowa are just receptive and kind and wonderful so i love coming back every year,” says Krahn.

The next fair is set to take place in the fall September 9th and 10th.