College celebrates students from all walks of life

MOLINE– Hundreds of students walked across the stage at the I-Wireless Center.

Western Illinois University Quad Cities celebrated students from all walks of life on May 14th on their graduating achievements.

Both traditional and non-traditional students were among those that were graduating.

“At Western Illinois Quad Cities we have a mix of traditional age students who come here right after high school and then a large number of non-traditional age, so they’re working parents, they’re working full time or part-time so it’s just an awesome accomplishment for them to obtain that degree and walk across the stage and be here with their families today,” says University Spokesperson Alison McGaughey.

Both Masters and Bachelors degrees were awarded to over 200 students.