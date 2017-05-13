Touch-A-Truck event kicks off National Public Works Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE-- To help kick off National Public Works Week the city is showing off the trucks that get the job done.

The community got a closer peek at the the many public work jobs such as police cars, garbage trucks, tractors, and more.

The city calls the event Touch-A-Truck.

Those who attended were able to sit in and learn about the different vehicles and the professionals who ride them.

"A lot of these kids, they see these trucks and see this equipment in their neighborhoods and they go out and touch it and feel it so this engages [them]," says Public Works Director JD Schulte.

National Public works week is from May 21st through the 27th and will honor those who work in the profession.