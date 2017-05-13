× Mother’s Day will be another slice of summer!

It has been a nice taste of summer this weekend! We’ll remain pretty quiet this Saturday night with a mostly clear sky and lows in the mid 50s.

Another round of warm weather is coming for Mother’s Day! Highs will be back in the mid 80s Sunday afternoon with sunshine to go around for everyone. Be sure to have the sunscreen ready to go if you have outdoor plans. Sunday night will be pretty mild with lows falling into the upper 50s.

The summer warmth will last into Monday and Tuesday with the mid 80s. We’ll see more clouds on both days.

By Wednesday morning, a round of showers and storms will begin to pass through and it will be slightly cooler. Highs will fall back into the 70s.

Have a great Mother’s Day!

Meteorologist Taylor Graham