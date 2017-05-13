Local mail carriers help stamp out hunger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE-- One in five children go hungry every day in the Quad Cities and local mail carriers are working to change that.

Mail carriers collected non-perishable food donations at mailboxes throughout the area.

Volunteers then helped sort, pack and stack the food onto pallets at local post offices.

Evan Juarez and his mother say they volunteered as part of their Mother's Day weekend.

"Mother's day is around the corner so I thought it would be cool to do something with her," says Juarez.

"It gives us a little power, almost. In a community we can see where the food is going [...]and help out," says Juarez.

Other volunteers agree nothing beats the feeling of helping out.

"Helping the Quad Cities or other people in need there's nothing that feels better," says volunteer, Nancy

The goal this year goal was to collect more than 100-thousand pounds of food.

This year is the 25th anniversary of the stamp out hunger food drive and it's the nation's largest one-day food drive.