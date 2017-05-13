× Davenport teenager arrested, charged with murder

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport teenager has been charged with first degree murder in connection to Akeim Hill’s death.

On Saturday, May 13, Davenport police arrested 17-year-old James Bailey Jr. of Davenport. Bailey is charged with first degree murder and first degree robbery.

He is being held in the Scott County Jail.

The arrest comes one day after officers responded to the area of Kirkwood Boulevard and Bridge Avenue for a shooting. Akeim Hill, 17, was found at the scene and taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Hill was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to the arrest affidavit, Bailey met the victim in a parked vehicle. During the meeting, a fight took place between the victim, Bailey, and another individual. Detectives say the victim was robbed and shot twice.