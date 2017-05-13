Awareness walk hopes to highlight and recognize a veteran in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILAN, Illinois-- Twenty-two veterans commit suicide each day in the U.S.

That's why on dozens of people walked to raise awareness about that statistic on May 13th.

The Veterans Awareness Walk wound its way through Milan starting midday.

The route was 2-point-2 miles long in honor of the 22 service men and women who take their own lives each day.

"We need to be aware that this can happen and recognize a veteran in need," says American Legion Officer and retired Marine Rick Schomer.

Schomer says he's had friends in the past that committed suicide as soon as they exited the military. He says he hopes to do more than raising awareness.

"This is what the walk is all about[...] but it's also to help prevent suicide," says Schomer,"We do have to try and recognize a veteran in need and stop them from doing the worst thing ever."

Illinois Department Commander Cheri Stanton says the community has been supportive.

"We want people to be aware that there is support and help for veterans out there and this is one way we have to bring it into the community.

we try and do our best," says Stanton.

Stanton says they hope to reach outside of the community as well.

"We have people in Washington D.C to lobby to help get support for PTSD people and to make them aware too and bring that to the forefront," says Stanton.