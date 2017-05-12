× Today on GMQC: A Wild Day in our Neighborhood, Eric’s Special Announcement, and the Best Golf Courses Around

MOLINE- Friday, May 12 started out with a reflection on Thursday, May 11, for Angie, Eric, and I.

The three of us all live in the Stewartville/ Morgan Park area, and we all heard about the dangerous police manhunt in the city Thursday. In fact, my landlord’s garage was checked to see if the man was in it. Later, I found out, Jay Fuller was arrested less than two blocks away! See how we described the incident at the beginning of Good Morning Quad Cities.

Later in the show, Eric teased at his special surprise that’s going on Monday, May 22, through Friday, May 26. He didn’t give away too much. However, he did say he’s never done this before in his 18 years in broadcasting. See what he said below:

We also found out Friday three of the best golf courses in Iowa and Illinois are in our viewing area. Spirit Hollow in Burlington is ranked the second best golf course in all of Iowa, according to Golfweek, while TPC Deere Run in Silvis is ranked the third best in Illinois, and The General at Eagle Ridge in Galena is ranked the fourth best course in the state.