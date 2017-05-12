Surveillance Video: Baby formula taken off Moline front porch

MOLINE — Surveillance video caught people taking packages off a front porch. The contents: fortified baby formula.

Moline Police said the packages were taken Wednesday, May 3rd from a home in the 1300 block of 13th Street, according to a post on their Facebook page.

The homeowners were able to catch the theft on surveillance cameras. Now police are asking for help to identify the suspects.

If you have any information, call the Moline Police Department at 309-524-2140 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.