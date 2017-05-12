× Summer-like warmth building in the days ahead

Beautiful day we had today… and it will get brighter and even warmer in the days ahead.

After seeing overnight lows dip around 50 degrees, temperatures will warm around the upper 70s for your Saturday.

But it doesn’t stop there! Steering winds will build out of the southwest and carry even warmer 80 degree plus temperatures right across the area starting on Mother’s Day, Sunday.

What is interesting is by Mother’s Day travelers heading to the Chicagoland area will experience temperatures a good 20 to 30 degrees cooler. What gives? A lake-effect wind that will keep temperatures down for at least one day. So, have a jacket ready if your destination take you there.

Afterwards, the lake-effect ends and warmer 80s will be felt. Speaking of 80s, this stretch will continue through Tuesday… possibly into Wednesday depending on the development of showers and thunderstorms that day. In fact, after a stretch of dry summer air comes more active weather to follow heading into the following weekend.

Happy Mother’s Day to all moms out there!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Stay ahead of the weather! Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here