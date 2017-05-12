Students stay afloat in Bettendorf’s cardboard regatta

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF -- High school students from all over the Quad Cities spent the day at Middle Park in Bettendorf, creating a water-resistant cardboard boat.

The competition, put on by the Quad City Engineering Organization, requires students to do a lap in the lake in their creation.

The judges look at more than just whether or not the boat stays afloat. They also look at the creativity of the design.

There were 51 teams that participated in three events today.

Three lucky students won a $1,000 scholarship.