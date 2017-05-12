Six cars stolen in one night; thieves targeting new spots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Illinois - This time the thieves targeted a rural neighborhood.

The Rock Island County Sheriff's department says early Friday morning six cars were stolen from the Eberts Additions neighborhood. The neighborhood sits south of Coyne Center, off US Highway 67.

Surveillance video from one of the victim's homes shows people rummaging through two cars before taking both.

Sheriff's deputies say they believe this case is connected to the rash of car thefts throughout the Quad Cities.

"You can't trust anybody anymore, it's too bad," said Katherine Wuehle.

Wuehle has lived in the neighborhood for 33 years and says this is the first-time crime has hit close to home.

"It's usually quiet you know, you don`t see too much going on," said Wuehle.

All of the victims had one thing in common, all of the vehicles were unlocked with keys inside. One vehicle was stolen from the garage, but the door to it was unlocked.

Sheriff's department says out of the six cars stolen four have been recovered.

Police are asking that people take their keys inside, lock all doors to their vehicles and homes.