NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Flowers That Won’t Die

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy (Almost) Mother's Day!

As a way to celebrate all the moms out there, this week's craft for our weekly Nailed It Or Failed It segment on WQAD News 8 at 11 is inspired by one of the top gifts for mom - flowers.

The problem with flowers is... they die, right? So, I searched around and found two kinds of flowers made out of paper. No, not tissue paper - construction paper! This is an easy and cute gift that kids can do, but scroll down if you want something the adults can make as well (wink).

The first craft that I had Jon make are these paper flowers from the blog, Easy Peasy and Fun. They were SO easy and you can use any color construction paper you want. You can add as many petals as you'd like and make the pedals bigger or smaller, depending on your taste. Super easy. Super cute. Nailed it.

The second craft I had Jesyka make are these paper hyacinth flowers from the blog, One Little Project. These are a little more complicated, because you have to use a pencil or a skewer to roll the paper in order for it to have that curl effect. Still, it is not difficult and the finished product is worth the time and effort it takes to cut all the little strips. Nailed it!

We all know that all the moms out there deserve all the flowers in the world, but they also deserve a day to just sit back and do nothing. With that in mind, I found this delicious cocktail recipe that only takes three ingredients - sugar, a small bag of frozen mixed berries, and a bottle of Moscato d'Asti. It's from the blog, Hot Eats and Cool Reads.

Cheers to all the great moms out there, including my own: