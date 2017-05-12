× Melissa McCarthy, as “Spicy”, rides on podium through midtown

Drivers in midtown Manhattan reacted with double-takes and laughter this morning, as actress Melissa McCarthy – dressed as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer – drove a mobile podium down a busy street.

McCarthy, whose recurring role as Spicer on Saturday Night Live has drawn rave reviews, was with a film crew Friday morning shooting a sketch for SNL.

Earlier this week, McCarthy appeared as Spicer in an SNL promo, lip-syncing “I Feel Pretty” from West Side Story.