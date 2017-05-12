Lunardi’s expected to reopen in mid-May after fire forced it to close

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT -- Lunardi's Italian Restaurant is expected to reopen in May, nearly a half-year after a fire forced it to close.

A fire broke out in the restaurant's kitchen back in December of 2016. At the time, optimistic staff member Joseph Aleksiejczyk said the employees are "a big family" and he was confident they would be able to reopen.

In early March, a post on Lunardi's Facebook page indicated that the nearly 30-year-old restaurant would be reopening sometime in mid-May.

The post read, "Stay tuned for details!"

Lunardi's is located in the same parking space as NorthPark Mall, on the east side of the property.