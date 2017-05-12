× Kayaking and canoeing could be tough on Iowa rivers this weekend

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa — It’s going to be a picture-perfect spring weather weekend for getting out on the water, but the Iowa DNR has been forced to close some popular kayak and canoe waterways due to high water.

A section of the Upper Iowa River in Winneshiek County is closed to all boaters after a bridge along Cattle Creek Road collapsed over the river on Friday, May 5th. The bridge was located between Chimney Rock and Coldwater Creek. Cleanup began on the following Tuesday and is expected to continue until at least the end of the week. Engineers hope to have the area re-opened to boaters by the weekend. Paddlers planning a weekend trip down the Upper Iowa River in this area should check first before heading out on Saturday.

The Cedar River surrounding the partially collapsed Charley Western Trail Bridge in Charles City is still closed to activities. No boating, tubing, canoeing, kayaking, fishing, swimming or general use of the river within 100 yards of the bridge. It will remain closed to boaters until further notice. The area is located below the Charles City Whitewater Park, but the popular whitewater attraction remains open.

Part of the Skunk River Water Trail in Story County has been closed due to construction of a temporary construction crossing bridge which will facilitate the building of the new I-35 bridge. The section of river closed is located south of Ames between the 265th Access and the Askew Access. It is unknown how long the bridge will remain in place. Paddlers should avoid this area until further notice.