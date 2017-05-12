× Fatal shooting in Davenport

DAVENPORT — On Friday, May 12, Davenport Police responded to reports of a shooting victim in the area of Kirkwood Blvd. and Bridge Ave.

Akeim Hill, 17, was located at the scene with a gunshot wound and was taken to Genesis Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to reach out to the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the “CityConnect Davenport, IA” mobile app.