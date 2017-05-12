× African Children’s Choir performing in Moline

MOLINE — The African Children’s Choir will perform Saturday night, May 13, at All Saints Episcopal Church in Moline.

The performance will begin at 7pm.

In the midst of a war gripped Uganda and news reports of thousands of children abandoned, the choir was formed by Ray Barnett in 1984 as a way to show the world how bright and beautiful African children are.

The choir would also help to raise funds for others in similar circumstances.

Many graduates of the choir are now working as doctors, teachers, lawyers, and social workers.

Proceeds generated from the performance will be used to support ongoing famine relief, education, and music programs.