× 3 of the Best Golf Courses are in the QCA

One of the best golf courses in Illinois and Iowa is just a short drive away for golfers in the Quad Cities.

TPC at Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois ranks 3rd on Golfweek’s “Best Golf Courses You Can Play In Each State.” The General at Eagle Ridge Resort in Galena, Illinois ranks 4th.

In Iowa, Burlington’s Spirit Hollow Golf Course ranks 2nd.

The list is put together every year and is based on Golfweeks’ Raters.

To see the full list state-by-state, click here.