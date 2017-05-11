What’s bugging Andy? This week, the same thing that bug us!

DES MOINES — We here at WQAD could not agree more with our colleague Andy Fales, who used his soapbox to fire back at jerks who criticize female on-air talent for their wardrobe and other fashion choices.

As Andy points out, our male on-air co-workers are almost never subjected to the same scrutiny.

Oh, and you should also be aware that the emails sent in blasting talent for their sartorial sins are seen by everyone, including the one being criticized. So if you wouldn’t say it to their face, maybe think of not saying it at all?