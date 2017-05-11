‘Suspicious’ Sterling men spotted looking through a vehicle charged with burglary

STERLING — Two men have been charged with burglary after being spotted looking through a vehicle.

Police said a report of “two suspicious males behind a house” came in before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 10. Officers responded to Avenue L and West 10th Street.

It was reported that they were “looking through a parked vehicle” and were wearing dark clothes and backpacks, according to a statement from the Sterling Police Department.

Responding officers found two men who matched the description of the “suspicious males” and identified them as 18-year-old Montae J. Green and 20-year-old Craig D. Neal, the statement said.

Police said Green and Neal tried to run away from officers, but they were captured after a short chase.

“Several suspected stolen items were recovered from Neal and Green’s possession,” read the statement. Both men were charged with one count of burglary and were taken to the Whiteside County Jail.

Police said additional charges were possible.