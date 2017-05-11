× Sherrard school bus driver in March crash will be cited for DUI

NEW WINDSOR, Illinois – A Sherrard school bus driver involved in an accident while transporting a student in March will be cited for driving under the influence.

Dustin Leath of New Windsor will appear in court in Mercer County in June on one count of driving under the influence of a drug. The drug is not named in the complaint.

Leath was at the wheel for the Sherrard Community School District when the bus crashed. Both he and a student were transported to the hospital.

Mercer County Sheriff Dave Staley confirmed the citation. The Mercer County States Attorney’s office said it would not comment on the case.